Redesigned Krystal plans grand opening with live music, giveaways

Krystal fans who have been relying on the portable drive-thru location in Phenix City for weeks will be able to stop into the new and much-improved eatery on Tuesday for their burgers and fries. That’s when the 1006 U.S. Highway 280 location reopens following a complete demolition and rebuild with a new prototype design.
But that’s not the biggest moment for the restaurant. A grand opening complete with a ribbon-cutting, live music and spin-the-wheel giveaways — including one free combo meal a week for a year — is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 20, a company representative said Monday. The grand opening festivities should go all day long, however.
(New Krystal in Phenix City has something all others in area do not)
The first outlet with the new design — which is the company’s first new prototype in more than 10 years — opened in early April in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta. Like that one, the Phenix City location has more vibrant colors, LED lighting, a digital menu, modern artwork and a clock tower to go along with the chain’s traditional small, square burgers with steamed onions.
Comments