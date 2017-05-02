Jimmy John’s offering $1 gourmet sandwiches at one Columbus location

So that it can say thanks to loyal customers — and give those who haven’t tried its sandwiches a taste of them — Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches is offering a $1 sandwich from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
But in Columbus, only one of the two stores is offering the sweet deal. That would be the 3217 Macon Road location across from the main public library. The Jimmy John’s outlet at 4527 Woodruff Road near St. Francis Hospital is not participating in the customer appreciation day offer. The sub shop at 126 North College St. in Auburn, Ala., is participating, according to the company’s website.
Click here to see if the Jimmy John’s in your area is taking part in the dollar deal.
Customers must purchase the $1 sandwiches in the store, the company said. The limit is one dollar sub per person. Online orders and deliveries are not valid.
The $1 sub offer is for the original 8-inch sub sandwiches numbered 1 through 6, along with the JJBLT.
Here’s the menu for subs being offered Tuesday for a dollar:
▪ Pepe — Wood-smoked ham and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
▪ Big John — Medium rare choice roast beef, mayo, lettuce and tomato
▪ Totally Tuna — Fresh house-made tuna, mixed with celery, onions, tasty sauce, sliced cucumber, lettuce and tomato
▪ Turkey Tom — Fresh sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo
▪ Vito — The original Italian sub with genoa salami, provolone, capicola, onion, lettuce, tomato, and Italian vinaigrette. Hot peppers available by request
▪ The Veggie — Layers of provolone cheese separated by real avocado spread, sliced cucumber, lettuce, tomato and mayo
▪ JJBLT — Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Headquartered in Champaign, Ill., Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches was founded by Jimmy John Liautaud in 1983. The company, which is 98-percent franchised, now has about 2,700 locations in 43 states. Its most popular sandwich is the Turkey Tom.
