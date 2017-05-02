Auto parts manufacturers recruiting for variety of positions

Those seeking a job in the auto parts world have a couple of events coming up that may help them land a position.
The Georgia Department of Labor will be assisting Mando America Corp. with the recruiting of 100 workers on Thursday in Hogansville. Applicants should be at Mando’s plant, 955 Meriwether Park Drive, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Mando is seeking to fill positions that include quality auditors, maintenance technicians and computer numerical control specialists, as well as entry-level machine operators and assemblers.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, with a two-year technical college degree in industrial maintenance technology preferred by the company. Salaries depend on the position and job experience, with the exception of the machine operators and assembler positions, which start at $11 an hour.
The second opportunity for job seekers will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the labor department’s career center in LaGrange, 1002 Longley Place. Hyundai Glovis Georgia, an auto parts logistics and distribution company, needs 10 full-time forklift operators for its West Point warehouse.
Applicants must have at least two years of forklift or tugger experience, with forklift certification preferred. It’s a physical position, with workers standing and walking for extended periods of time and able to lift at least 30 pounds. Salaries start at $11.10, along with an array of benefits.
For more information, email swat@gdol.ga.gov or contact the LaGrange Career Center at 706-845-4000.
