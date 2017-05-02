Westville’s relocation of historic house could take place in two weeks

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board Pause 4:00 Audrey Boone Tillman receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award 1:35 Company leaders say $52 Million development will enhance quality of life in downtown and serve as recruitment tool for local companies 2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events 2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:01 Attorney asks judge to dismiss charges against man charged in Columbus club shooting 2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold 0:25 Looking Back: Sunny Shah exits the federal courthouse after being sentenced to 21 months in prison 5:35 31 years later, Ranger Keith Landry receives the tab Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Hoop skirts, hand plows, bonnets. Westville's ground breaking ceremony on Oct.12 offers a sneak peek into the historic living museum. The event marks the beginning of Westville's move to Columbus from Lumpkin, Ga. Historic Westville Executive Director Leo Goodsell estimates the organization would relocate its first building early next year, and open the museum to the public in two years. Ang Li ali@ledger-enquirer.com