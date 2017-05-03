U.S. student debt servicer Navient grows dominance with $6.9 billion portfolio purchase

Navient, the largest U.S. student loan servicer, just got even bigger. It agreed to buy JP Morgan Chase’s $6.9 billion student loan portfolio for an undisclosed sum.
The purchase adds to the company’s already $85.3 billion in government-guaranteed student loans and $22.6 billion in private loans, as of March 31. The new portfolio is comprised of approximately $3.7 billion in federally guaranteed student loans, of which $1.6 are securitized, and approximately $3.2 billion in whole private education loans.
“We welcome our new customers, and we commit to delivering best-in-class support to ensure a seamless transition,” said Jack Remondi, Navient president and CEO. “We will provide ongoing assistance to help our new customers continue to successfully manage their education loans.”
JP Morgan Chase’s educational debt portfolio is the second the company has purchased from a large U.S. bank in the past few years. In 2014, Navient bought an $8.5 billion portfolio of federally-guaranteed student loans from Wells Fargo.
This week’s acquisition “is a win-win for our company and our customers,” Remondi said, adding that the deal should also help the company grow its fee businesses. The deal is expected to be completed in stages in the second quarter and eventually, the new loans will move to the company’s servicing platforms. The deal should start adding to this year’s earnings, Navient said.
However, others are not as optimistic about Navient’s further push into the student loan servicing business being a win for borrowers. In January, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the attorneys general in Washington and Illinois sued Navient, alleging the company did not work in the best interests of its customers. Among other things, the company was accused of steering struggling borrowers toward repayment plans that required them to pay more than necessary but lowered costs for the company and not allocating borrower’s payments as directed.
“It’s shocking that Navient could be allowed to take on a greater number of student loans when it has already failed so many Americans struggling to repay their loans,” Lisa Madigan, the attorney general of Illinois, said in a statement. “The impact of this sale could be devastating to student borrowers’ futures and our economy.”
In response to the CFPB litigation, Navient said in a March court filing to dismiss the case “There is no expectation that the servicer will act in the interest of the consumer.” Besides, the CFPB is an unconstitutional agency, the company’s lawyers argued. Navient has denied all the allegations and said it would continue to vigorously defend itself.
