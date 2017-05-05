Raymond Rowe wraps up liquidation sale, now let the bidding begin

Longtime Columbus retailer Raymond Rowe Furniture wrapped up its “going out of business forever” liquidation sale on Thursday. But while the end definitely is near, it’s not quite over yet.
The 1225 Broadway business — which has peddled sofas, mattresses and dining room tables to area residents for 74 years — has one last sale of sorts under its belt. That would be a public auction over three days starting Saturday as Raymond Rowe works to purge all of the furniture and accessories from its system.
On Thursday, the store operator was advertising 75 percent off Oriental rugs — and there were plenty of them near the front doors — with 90 percent off lamps, mirrors, pictures and accessories. It also was beckoning customers to take advantage of their “last chance” for discounts on an array of furniture, with “no reasonable offers refused.” Said the retailer, as it prepared to close at 10 p.m., “Everything must go!”
However, those who have been waiting for a potential rock-bottom deal might want to check out the public auction that starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the final auction, “if needed,” kicking off Monday at 6:30 p.m., the retailer said. Bidders may inspect items two hours before each auction.
Raymond Rowe said items will include fine furniture, mattresses, accessories and, of course, rugs. They will be available for bidding at “a fraction of the original cost,” it said.
Terms of the event include a 12 percent buyers’ premium, with all items being paid for and picked up immediately after the auction. Credit cards and approved checks will be accepted, with all sales final.
The retailer began its liquidation sale in mid-February, with Raymond Rowe vice president Randall Rowe calling it a “very bittersweet” moment and thanking the store’s “very loyal customer base,” but also simply acknowledging that, “It’s just time for us.”
It was in 1943 that Randall Rowe’s great-grandfather opened his first store at the corner of 11th Street and Front Avenue after selling furniture out of the back of a truck. The business would relocate to the 1225 Broadway location in 1969. That apparently was the site of a Sears department store before its move to the former Columbus Square Mall on Macon Road in the 1960s.
The business added the 1200 Broadway location in 1976, giving Raymond Rowe Furniture two buildings and several floors of furnishings, making it one of the largest such retail outlets in the state. The combined floor space in the two locations topped 100,000 square feet.
The 1200 store was closed in 2008 amid the Great Recession and sat vacant until being sold to Mama Uptown LLC in 2015 for $825,000. Big Dog Running Co. operates a retail store on the ground floor now.
The closing of Raymond Rowe Furniture at 1225 Broadway follows the sale of the property last December to Columbus-based RAM Hotels, which plans to tear down the structure and construct a 106-room AC Hotel (a Marriott brand) on the site, which includes a parking lot. The hotel company paid $1.65 million for the property, according to city tax records. RAM Hotels also bought the adjacent 1231 Broadway building that is now home to the Golf Gallery, paying $925,000, then turned around and sold it it other investors.
