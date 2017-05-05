Job fair to be held Wednesday at Columbus Convention & Trade Center

RecruitMilitary, a company that connects military veterans and their spouses with businesses needing employees, says it will be holding a job fair Wednesday at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
The free event at 801 Front Ave. is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with RecruitMilitary tweeting that there should be at least 120 job offers on the table that day. Its website on Friday indicated there will be 27 vendors on hand, but said more may be added by the day of the event.
(Click here to register for the event)
“A RecruitMilitary Opportunity Expo is an event where transitioning military, veterans, and their spouses can meet with recruiters from dozens of companies,” the site says.
RecruitMilitary is a subsidiary of Bradley-Morris Inc. (BMI), a military-focused recruiting company based in the U.S.
Here is the current list of exhibitors:
▪ Farmers Insurance
▪ Federal Bureau of Prisons
▪ GardaWorld
▪ Georgia Department of Public Safety
▪ Pfizer
▪ Vinnell Arabia
▪ Intel Corporation
▪ Air Force Reserve
▪ Airstreams Renewables
▪ Boyd Brothers Transportation
▪ Colonial Life
▪ Crane Safety Associates of America
▪ DeVry University
▪ Georgia Driving Academy
▪ Heavy Construction Academy
▪ Heavy Equipment College of Georgia
▪ Imaging Business Machines
▪ MBA CSi
▪ My Computer Career
▪ Pinnacle Career Institute
▪ Relyant
▪ Roadmaster Drivers School
▪ Spectrum
▪ Still Serving Veterans
▪ Total Systems Services
▪ Virginia College
▪ WyoTech
