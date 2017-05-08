Sugarland’s Kristian Bush to headline Independence Day celebration

One half of the popular country music duo Sugarland will be headlining the Independence Day celebration at Fort Benning this year.
The patriotic event will take place 3 p.m. on June 24 on York Field, a full 10 days before the nation as a whole marks the Fourth of July. Fort Benning typically schedules its festivities earlier to give military personnel time to travel elsewhere, possibly to their hometowns, during the holiday.
Kristian Bush, who along with Jennifer Nettles, released the album “Twice the Speed of Life” in 2004, have been on hiatus since 2012, with both performing solo. Together, they are known for the No. 1 country songs “Want To,” “Settlin’,” “All I Want to Do” and “It Happens,” but first tasted success with their hits, “Baby Girl” and “Something More,” both of which reached No. 2 on the country chart.
Sugarland has played in Columbus several times, including at the old Riverfest downtown and at The Loft, just as “Twice the Speed of Life” was taking off. Bush himself is a former member of the folk-rock group Billy Pilgrim. He released his solo album, “Southern Gravity,” in 2015.
Opening for Bush will be Donovan Keith & The Funky Feat, the installation said, with the Maneuver Center for Excellence Band also performing.
Aside from entertainment, the celebration is expected to include games, inflatable bounce houses, children’s activities and military demonstrations. There will be food and beverages for purchase as well, with the night capped by a large fireworks show.
The Independence Day celebration is open to the public. Those without military IDs may access the installation at the Interstate 185 gate with “no problem,” the post said, although everyone in a vehicle age 16 and older must have a state or federal-issued identification card with a photo.
More details surrounding the celebration are to be released later.
