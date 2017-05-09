Hawaii or hospital? Watch latest Aflac duck ad airing on ‘The Voice’

It’s the latest Aflac duck commercial and one that certainly hits home. Well, it actually hits dad in the face and puts a family in the possible position of deciding on a vacation to Hawaii or a hospital visit — that is, if they didn’t have Aflac supplemental health insurance.
The 30-second commercial, which debuts nationally Tuesday night (tonight) on NBC’s 8 p.m. musical talent show, “The Voice,” is dubbed, “Dad’s Choice.” It shows the immediate aftermath of a boy in the front yard telling his mother that he has accidentally whacked his father in the face with a baseball bat.
The plot has the family discussing humorously whether or not they now can pay for a much-anticipated trip to Hawaii or expenses related to the emergency room visit, with mom and son joking that the tropical paradise is their choice. Then the mother lets everyone know that the family has Aflac’s insurance and that the extra cash from the policy will make everything all better.
Of course, the comical duck makes an appearance, popping its head out of the woman’s purse with its “Aflaaaaaac” refrain.
An Aflac Working Mother survey of 1,000 women conducted last September indicates that about half, or 49 percent, of those who even have health insurance can’t cover their insurance deductible. Roughly 54 percent responded that they would have to divert cash from other needs to cover unexpected medical expenses.
“Health insurance may not cover everything related to unexpected injuries and illnesses,” Gail Galuppo, Aflac chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “And when families are hit with unexpected medical costs, cash from Aflac can help make sure our customers maintain their lifestyle and don't have to make tough choices like whether they should go to Hawaii or take care of dad's face.”
“The Voice,” with coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys, will air its live season finale in two weeks.
