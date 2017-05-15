TSYS shares touch 52-week high on New York Stock Exchange

Credit-card and payment processor TSYS is riding high on the stock exchange.
The company, headquartered in Columbus, saw shares of its common stock reach a 52-week trading high of $58.97 on Monday, touching that level in the afternoon before slipping back to $58.66 by the time the New York Stock Exchange rang its closing bell. Shares were still up 90 cents, or nearly 1.6 percent on the day.
The high for TSYS came on an overall solid day for the overall markets, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq exchanges seeing record highs and the Dow Jones Industrials also pushing higher.
Prior to Monday, the high-tech company had hit a 52-week high of $58.84 twice within the last two weeks, once on May 4 and again on May 8. The stock’s low point for the year is $46.22.
Aflac and Synovus Financial Corp., two other publicly trading companies headquartered in Columbus, are experiencing run-ups in the stocks as well, but not quite to 52-week high marks.
Supplemental insurer Aflac jumped 30 cents a share to $73.73 on Monday, still more than $3 shy of the stock’s high for the year of $76.88. Shares of regional bank Synovus were up 20 cents to $42.26, nearly $2 off their year’s high of $44.09 per share.
