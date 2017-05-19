Job fair alert: Supermarket company recruiting on Saturday

Those in the market for a job might visit the nation’s largest supermarket company on Saturday.
Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes locations in Georgia, South Carolina and east Alabama, said it will be recruiting for multiple positions companywide in what will be the first of two such job fairs this year, the other planned in the fall. The second one, it said, will be open “exclusively” to military veterans and family members.
But the one on Saturday takes place between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., with no appointment necessary. Job seekers are asked to apply online at www.jobs.kroger.com before heading to a store. The nearest Kroger locations to Columbus are at the Tiger Town development in Opelika, Ala., 2460 Enterprise Drive, and in Lanett, 1401 South Gilmer Ave. It has another at 203 Commerce Ave. in LaGrange, Ga. All are a 30- to 40-minute drive from Columbus.
Columbus-area readers have asked quite often if the market could land a Kroger supermarket or two. A public relations person representing the company said she isn’t sure about the status of an expansion into the local market, but will pass the information along to the chain’s management.
Publix, Piggly-Wiggly, Walmart and Winn-Dixie are the dominant grocery operators in the Columbus-Phenix City market.
Still, Saturday’s job fair could be a good opportunity for someone to get their foot in the company’s door should a local expansion occur. Kroger said it is looking to fill full- and part-time positions, including cashiers, courtesy clerks, deli clerks, grocery clerks, meat and seafood clerks.
The company did not say how many jobs are available, although it announced earlier this year that it plans to add about 10,000 permanent positions in 2017. Media reports indicate the chain’s Tennessee, Kentucky and north Alabama division is filling about 700 jobs.
Cincinnati-based Kroger announced earlier this year that it will add an estimated 10,000 permanent positions in its supermarket divisions in 2017. Over the past eight years, it has grown by 86,000 employees. It has about 443,000 people on the payroll now at its nearly 2,800 supermarkets — under various store brands — in 35 states and Washington, D.C.
“If you love people and love food, Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career,” Tim Massa, Kroger's group vice president of human resources and labor relations, said in a statement.
