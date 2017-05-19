Columbus closing intersection so contractor can make repairs

Those residents traveling in the Oakland Park area of Columbus should take notice.
The city plans to close the intersection of Walker Street and Pye Avenue to all traffic as a contractor makes repairs to the roadway. The intersection will be closed starting Monday for about two weeks, city traffic engineer Alex Laffey said Friday.
A detour route with signs will be put up along several streets to help people navigate the closure. The route will include Howe Avenue, Wise Street, Cornell Avenue and Rice Street.
The city encourages motorists to exercise caution in the area as the repairs are performed.
Comments