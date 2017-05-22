New season passes offer unlimited whitewater, zip-line adventure

Whitewater Express, the official outfitter of the local Chattahoochee River whitewater and zip line courses, now has a bargain for you or perhaps someone special, such as dad on the upcoming Father’s Day or a brother or sister on their birthday.
The company said Monday it is now offering season passes for the adventure lovers in the area, with “unlimited” rafting trips on the Chattahoochee River and on the Blue Heron Adventure zip lines that cross the body of water to and from Columbus and Phenix City.
The passes are $159 per person and good on both the “classic” and “challenge” trips, the company said. The passes expires one year from the date of purchase. That means the opportunity to be a thrill seeker most, if not all, of the year due to the fact that Whitewater Express operates year round unless the weather dictates otherwise.
There is more: Those holding season passes also receive a free whitewater rafting trip on both the Middle Ocoee River in Tennessee (a U.S. Olympic competition site) or the Nantahala River in western North Carolina near the Great Smoky Mountains, the company said. Pass holders also are eligible for a 20 percent discount on private kayak lessons with American Canoe Association-certified instructors.
Those wishing to purchase a season pass should visit www.whitewaterexpress.com or stop by its Columbus store at 1000 Bay Ave., or call 706-321-4720.
Decatur, Ga.-based Whitewater Express launched its rafting operation in Columbus in 2013, with the number of customers navigating the rapids at low and high flows having grown each year since. It added the Blue Heron Adventure zip line the following year and now is expanding it.
The 2.5-mile urban whitewater course was the result of a major project that included destroying two old dams crossing the river and using “wave shapers” to help the natural rock formations generate the loud and impressive foaming action that now occurs for rafters and sightseers alike.
