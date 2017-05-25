Columbus jobless rate improves in April, still near bottom of state

The Columbus metro area continued to improve on the unemployment front in April, with the rate declining to 5.4 percent.
That’s down from 5.8 percent in March, the Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday, and compares to 6 percent in April a year ago.
The formula for progress was simple, the department said in a release: “The rate declined as more people became employed and employers created more jobs and reduced the number of new layoffs.”
Columbus still has one of the highest unemployment rates in the state, however, with it only better than Albany’s 5.6 percent. The lowest figure is Gainesville’s 3.9 percent, where apparently if you want a job it is all but guaranteed.
Several metro areas are seeing rates under 5 percent, which traditionally has been considered full employment due to the fact that not everyone wants a job, thus they choose to remain out of the job market. Other than Gainesville, Georgia cities with sub-5 percent rates were Savannah, Valdosta, Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Brunswick and Warner Robins.
The Columbus area did see an increase in its job total from March to April, adding 400 positions to give it a total of 121,100. That growth was in leisure and hospitality, retail and local government. Since April of last year, the local area has gained 800 jobs. But, again, it has been outgained over that time, with eight of the state’s 14 metro areas seeing significantly higher job creation.
In the category of first-time claims for unemployment assistance, there were 219 fewer filings month over month, for a total of 579. Year over year, initial claims are down by just under 300. Such filings are typically submitted by those being laid off from their employers.
Meanwhile, the Columbus metro area labor force dipped by 343 to 123,829 from March to April, the department said. But that number is up from 886 from one year ago. The labor force is comprised of those local residents employed and earning a paycheck, as well as those without a job but actively seeking one.
The labor department last week reported that Georgia’s overall unemployment rate came in at 5 percent in April, a slight dip from 5.1 percent in March.
The department urges those looking for a job to check out its listing service at www.employgeorgia.com. It said there were 75,183 new job openings posted on the site last month, with nearly 2,500 of those in Columbus.
Metro area unemployment rates
Here are the April 2017 unemployment rates for Georgia’s metro areas:
▪ Gainesville — 3.9 percent
▪ Savannah — 4.3 percent
▪ Valdosta — 4.4 percent
▪ Athens — 4.5 percent
▪ Atlanta — 4.5 percent
▪ Augusta — 4.5 percent
▪ Brunswick — 4.6 percent
▪ Warner Robins — 4.8 percent
▪ Hinesville — 5.1 percent
▪ Rome — 5.1 percent
▪ Dalton — 5.2 percent
▪ Macon — 5.2 percent
▪ Columbus — 5.4 percent
▪ Albany — 5.6 percent
