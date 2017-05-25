For sale: 7,456 acres of Cason Callaway estate land for $42.5 million

The 7,456 acres of land known as the Cason Callaway Woodland Estate in Harris County, just north of Columbus, is being sold for $42.5 million. The pristine property, with its hardwood forests, rolling hills and meandering streams, is similar to that of another piece of property (shown above) being sold by the Ida Cason Callaway Foundation for just over $5.8 million. The Lodge at Blue Springs, the former home of the Callaway family in Georgia, is on the National Register of Historic Places. -- Columbus