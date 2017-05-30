Barbecue pit almost ready, Phenix City Chicken Comer opening coming soon

Phenix City’s newest barbecue restaurant may be a couple of months from completion, but the most important part is almost done.
“You can’t have a barbecue restaurant without a good pit,” said Terry Bussey, owner of Chicken Comer.
And Bussey is paying special attention to the pit, which is on the backside of the new building being constructed at the intersection of 14th Street and 11th Avenue.
“There will be no gas cookers here,” Bussey said Tuesday. “Everything we cook will be done on an open pit. If it can’t be done on that, we’re probably not going to be able to cook it for you.”
The pit will be 6 1/2 feet by 8 feet and have two racks for cooking. At any one time, Bussey can cook 140 Boston butts or up to 40 slabs of ribs in the wood-fired pit.
The target opening date is end of July, no later than Aug. 1, Bussey said on Tuesday as he walked through the construction of the 2,200-square foot restaurant.
“We are getting into the little detail work right now, and that’s the hard part,” Bussey said.
The restaurant will have a home-spun feel, Bussey said.
“We are going to use old barn wood inside, wrapping all of the supports with it,” he said.
Started in 1929 in Phenix City, Chicken Comer has changed ownership at least five times. Bussey owns a store off Veterans Parkway in north Columbus that has been open for the last 17 years.
Bussey announced his intentions to reopen Chicken Comer in Phenix City in February after he secured financing for the $400,000 project. Construction began in early March.
Bussey worked in the barbecue business for Mike and Ed’s in the early 1990s. He then went to work in the information technology department at TSYS, where he stayed for 20 years until he bought Chicken Comer.
He plans to be open Monday-Saturday and closed on Sundays. The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Bussey said.
What he is banking on help drive business is a drive-thru window.
“We will be the only barbecue restaurant in Phenix City with a drive-thru,” Bussey said.
