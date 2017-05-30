Barbecue pit almost ready, Phenix City Chicken Comer opening coming soon

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project Pause 2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company 0:31 Central High students are "glad they made it" 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 0:57 Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 29 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:10 Father fears he won't know full details of son's death after suspect killed 0:52 Friends bring passion,diverse menu, and "Zeal" to new Columbus restaurant 0:42 Glenwood baseball captures 22nd state championship 2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold 1:19 Columbus' Joe Cherrone, Tatyana Wyatt react to team's state championship Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Terry Bussey, owner of Chicken Comer barbecue, shares updates on the construction of his new restaurant. One of the focal points is the hand-laid barbecue pit which will be the only device used to cook meats, Bussey said. Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

