June 29, 2017 1:12 AM

Michigan to release consultant report on underwater pipeline

By JOHN FLESHER AP Environmental Writer
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.

Michigan officials are preparing to make public a report outlining alternatives to twin oil pipelines that run beneath the waterway where Lakes Huron and Michigan meet.

The state attorney general's office and the Department of Environmental Quality are scheduled to release the analysis by Dynamic Risk Assessment Systems Inc. on Thursday.

They hired the pipeline engineering and consulting firm as part of a review of Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5. It runs through Michigan's Upper Peninsula and beneath the Straits of Mackinac, where it divides into two sections.

Environmentalists say the underwater segments are aging and should be decommissioned, while the company says they're in good shape.

The analysis is expected to outline alternatives such as a new pipeline route or different methods for transporting the oil and liquid natural gas.

