Georgia Power Company spokesman explains why they're closing Columbus payment center

More Georgia Power Company customers are paying online or at an off-sit payment location, spokesman Robert Watkins said. The company has decided to close the Columbus payment office but will still provide multiple services out of the center on Veterans Pa
Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com
Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project

Business

Officials with the W.C. Bradley Co. and W.C. Bradley Co. Real Estate division were joined by community leaders and others to celebrate the groundbreaking for The RAPIDS at Riverfront Place, a $52 million riverfront apartment complex in downtown Columbus. Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor building the complex, the first building on 7.5 acres W.C. Bradley Co. owns along the Chattahoochee River between the 13th Street and 14th Street Bridges west of Broadway. The area is being called Riverfront Place and will be developed with a mix of residential and commercial over an extended period.

Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board

Business

On Thursday morning, TSYS gathered for its annual meeting of shareholders inside its downtown Columbus campus auditorium. It was the final meeting with Jim Blanchard and Jimmy Yancey as directors on the TSYS board, with the two not up for re-election by shareholders. They have served on the board since TSYS became a publicly traded company in 1983, with it still a subsidiary of Synovus Financial Corp. at the time. It was spun off from Synovus as a standalone company in 2007. Blanchard is a retired chairman and CEO of Synovus, while Yancey is a retired Synovus chairman, president and chief operating officer.

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

Business

Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters, located at 1442 Belfast Avenue in Columbus, will be officially unveiled Wednesday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration. The Ledger-Enquirer was invited to tour the facility Monday morning.

A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus

Latest News

Ben's ChopHouse owner Ben Boles talks about his new restaurant at 6780 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, which opened Thursday, relocating from the Sidney Simons Boulevard space he had occupied nearly 12 years. (Video by Tony Adams)

It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

Business

Weezy Wingo Motzel, general manager, food servies and hospitatilty for Spectra by Comcast-Spectator, describes the experience of her staff serving more than 21,000 meals over three days to the roughly 5,000 people who recently attended the 2017 Georgia Thespian Conference at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center.

What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

Business

William R. "Billy" Blanchard, partner and board member of Jordan-Blanchard Capital, gave Monday the forecast for Columbus' economy in 2017 during a Georgia Economic Outlook luncheon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga. Go to Tony Adams' story at www.ledger-enquirer.com for more detailed reporting from the luncheon.

Guess which state ranks third in film production?

Business

The film industry in Georgia has an estimated annual economic impact of $7 Billion, according to Benjamin C. Ayers, dean of the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia. Ayers also said Georgia currently trails only California and the United Kingdom in terms of film production.

What's the outlook for Georgia's economy in 2017?

Business

Benjamin C. Ayers, dean of the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, gave Monday the forecast for Georgia's economy in 2017 during a Georgia Economic Outlook luncheon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga. Go to Tony Adams' story at www.ledger-enquirer.com for more detailed reporting from the luncheon.

