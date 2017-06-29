Georgia Power Company spokesman explains why they're closing Columbus payment center

On Thursday morning, TSYS gathered for its annual meeting of shareholders inside its downtown Columbus campus auditorium. It was the final meeting with Jim Blanchard and Jimmy Yancey as directors on the TSYS board, with the two not up for re-election by shareholders. They have served on the board since TSYS became a publicly traded company in 1983, with it still a subsidiary of Synovus Financial Corp. at the time. It was spun off from Synovus as a standalone company in 2007. Blanchard is a retired chairman and CEO of Synovus, while Yancey is a retired Synovus chairman, president and chief operating officer.