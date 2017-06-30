EXCHANGE: Drones help local farmers, businesses

In this June 9, 2017 photo, Jim Robesky hovers his DJI Phantom drone at eye level with the remote control, at Parker Heights Park in Quincy, Ill. The drone has a small video/still camera below which he can view from his phone with the downloaded app. Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles or UAVs, are a hot item right now. The Consumer Technology Association said about 2.8 million drones were sold in the United States last year. The Quincy Herald-Whig via AP Michael Kipley