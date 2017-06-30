Business

June 30, 2017 7:44 AM

Highlights of Pennsylvania's budget agreement

The Associated Press

Highlights of a bipartisan spending plan for Pennsylvania state government's 2017-18 budget year that starts Saturday:

THE BIG PICTURE

—Increases spending through the state's main bank account to $32 billion. Approves about $870 million, or almost 3 percent, in spending above the last enacted budget of just over $31.5 billion, including approximately $400 million to go on the just-ending fiscal year's books. Otherwise, increases spending $54 million, or 0.2 percent.

—Lacks legislation to fund it and requires more than $2 billion in yet-to-be-identified cash to balance, according to lawmakers.

___

SPECIFICS

— Plans to merge the Department of Corrections and Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole into a new Department of Criminal Justice.

— Plans to merge the Human Services and Health departments, but keep the Aging and Drug and Alcohol Programs departments separate.

___

EDUCATION

— Increases aid for public school operations and instruction by $100 million, an increase of nearly 2 percent to $6 billion.

— Increases early-childhood education funding by $30 million, an increase of 15 percent to $226 million.

— Increases special education funding by $25 million, an increase of 2 percent to above $1.1 billion.

— Increases state-owned university aid by $9 million, an increase of 2 percent to $453 million; otherwise holds higher education funding flat at $1.6 billion.

___

DEPARTMENT SPENDING

— EDUCATION: Grows 3.5 percent to $12.2 billion.

— HUMAN SERVICES: Cut 2 percent to $12.1 billion.

— PRISONS AND PAROLE: Cut by less than 1 percent to $2.5 billion.

— COURTS: Held flat at $355.5 million.

— GENERAL ASSEMBLY: Grows 5 percent to $325 million.

— ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION: Cut by less than 1 percent to $148 million.

— ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE: Held flat at $96 million.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Georgia Power Company spokesman explains why they're closing Columbus payment center

Georgia Power Company spokesman explains why they're closing Columbus payment center 0:58

Georgia Power Company spokesman explains why they're closing Columbus payment center
Sneak Peek: New Chick-fil-A features the company's Heritage design 1:34

Sneak Peek: New Chick-fil-A features the company's Heritage design
Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project 1:38

Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos