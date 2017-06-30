Columbus shelter offering a patriotic $17.76 deal for pet adoptions

If you’re feeling a little lonely or simply would like a furry friend or two heading into this Fourth of July holiday, PAWS Humane in Columbus has a patriotic offer for you.
The no-kill animal shelter at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus has a $17.76 adoption special Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens available for that price, which includes up-to-date vaccinations and spaying or neutering. Prospective owners simply need to bring a collar, leash or pet carrier with them or purchase one at PAWS.
The deal expires at 6 p.m. Monday, with PAWS Humane closed on Tuesday, the anniversary holiday for our nation’s founding on July 4, 1776. But, of course, that means those adopting a pet will be able to spend quality time on the Fourth with their new family member.
“We rescue pets who, through no fault of their own, ended up homeless,” said PAWS marketing director Casey Smith. “All they need is for that perfect someone to see their awesomeness.”
PAWS Humane in Columbus is among the shelters, rescue groups and animal welfare organizations across the U.S. that are part of the No More Homeless Pets Network and participating in the holiday special.
Hours for PAWS this weekend are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with Monday’s hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.
Comments