Oregon hospital gives boy unique 3D forearm and hand

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY JULY 1 AND THEREAFTER - In a June 22, 2017 photo, Jude Rochon chose Oregon State Beavers colors for his prosthetic arm, made on a 3D printer by Dr. Albert Chi with plans that are free from Enabling the Future. There are 20-30 parts in the forearm, which was made with $50 worth of materials. Dr. Chi, an OHSU trauma surgeon, and volunteer Isaac Womack, a pre-med student, donated their time. The Oregonian via AP Stephanie Yao Long