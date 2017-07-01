Business

Emera Maine customers to pay a little less starting in July

The Associated Press
BANGOR, Maine

Customers of the Maine utility Emera Maine will pay less for the delivery of electricity starting this month.

Emera Maine says a typical residential customer in the Bangor Hydro District will be billed about $2.61 less than previous rates. A typical resident of the Maine Public District will be billed about 81 cents less.

The utility says a typical residential customer uses about 500 kilowatt hours per month. The new rates go into effect on Saturday.

Emera Maine is the second-largest electricity utility in Maine and delivers electricity to more than 158,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers.

