Deals and freebies on National Chicken Wing Day this Saturday

Chicken wing lovers, rejoice, for your day in the sun comes Saturday, July 29.
That’s because it’s National Chicken Wing Day, which celebrates a piece of the bird that once was considered a discard or soup stock item, but through the years has mushroomed to somewhat of an icon status in finger-food lore.
Got a big college football game or a Super Bowl party? Chicken wings and veggie sticks with ranch dressing are mandatory in the snack zone on most revelers’ tables, along with a cold beverage to wash them down.
The fact that they can be served in a seemingly endless array of flavors makes the chicken wing quite versatile. For instance, a quick check of the Wing Stop menu shows they come in atomic, mango habanero, Cajun, original hot, Louisiana rub, mild, hickory smoked BBQ, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, Hawaiian and teriyaki.
Is it any wonder that chicken wings and their close cousins — chicken fingers — are on most restaurant and sports bar menus across America?
A quick history lesson from the National Chicken Wing Day website indicates that the finger food began to gain major-league momentum in 1964 after a bar owner in Buffalo, N.Y., tossed a few wings in her deep-fryer, slathered them in butter and hot sauce, then pigged out. In 1977, Buffalo Mayor Stan Makowski issued the declaration on July 29: “National Chicken Wing Day.”
That said, here are some of the Columbus-area eateries offering special deals, including freebies with a purchase, on National Chicken Wing Day this Saturday:
▪ Wingstop, 2528 Weems Road, Columbus — Get five free boneless wings with the purchase of any wing order from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ Buffalo Wild Wings, 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., Columbus — Purchase a small order of boneless wings with fries for $9.99 or a small order of traditional bone-in wings with fries for $12.99
▪ Hooter’s, 2650 Adams Farm Drive, Columbus — Buy 10 wings and and get 10 free smoked wings
▪ Wing Zone, 1409 S College St., Auburn, Ala. — Offering 20 boneless wings for 10.99 or 20 jumbo wings for $15.99
Comments