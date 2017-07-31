Old Linwood grocery store, out buildings being demolished

Demolition is in the final stages to clear two acres at the intersection of Linwood Boulevard, 17th Street and 13th Avenue, said Columbus real estate investor and developer D.L. Jordan.
Jordan purchased the property last year from the Salvation Army and began tearing down the five structures earlier this year. An old Lewis Jones grocery store was the primary business on the property, but it closed about 10 or 15 years ago.
“I am still not sure what I am going to do with it,” Jordan said last week. “This purchase was more civic than financial. Part of the reason to buy it was to get the Salvation Army out of it.”
What started as a 90-day demolition project has taken more than six months, Jordan said. When the five buildings are finally down and the debris is cleared, Jordan plans to go back with one building, but there is no timetable for that construction.
“The first time we are going to do is landscape the corner of Linwood and 13th and make it look nice,” Jordan said. “We are going to put some grass and trees in there. Then we will wait and see what comes along.”
The property is not far from Midtown Medical Center and some of the health care related offices in the vicinity.
“I think there is a good opportunity for professional offices, especially in the medical field,” Jordan said.
