Allen Woodall’s Lunchbox Museum, antique store to open on Friday

Workers from Sunshine Banners & Signs in Columbus installed Butch Anthony's dinosaur art piece atop the The River Market Antiques building Tuesday in preparation for the store's Friday opening. Allen Woodall is bringing his Lunch Box Museum and antique store back to its former Hamilton Road location after several years at the old Farmer's Market location. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer