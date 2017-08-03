Dollar General opens store near Peachtree Mall in Columbus

With its store count in the Columbus-Phenix City market approaching two dozen, Dollar General has now opened its 7,775-square-foot store at 3747 Milgen Road. That’s at the intersection of Reese Road.
The new store, which cost about $900,000 to construct, is half a mile from Peachtree Mall, with Dollar General already operating another store less than a mile from the mall in the other direction on Manchester Expressway. The new store is next to Gentian Square Apartments.
(Family Dollar store in Columbus being converted to Dollar General)
This now gives Dollar General 21 stores in Columbus, Phenix City and the Smiths Station area. The company also is now converting a former Family Dollar outlet at 4328 ?Buena Vista Road to the Dollar General format. Looking a little farther north into Harris County and south of Columbus, the Dollar General total tops 30 locations.
It was a year ago that Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General announced its 13,000th store opening in Birmingham, Ala. It has been growing rapidly, with the company last October saying it was hiring an additional 10,000 workers to support its expansion. The low-price chain has now topped 13,600 stores in 44 states.
Its competitors include Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, with all three continuing to take slices of market share from mega-retailer Walmart. The Dollar General model in particular aims to locate low-price outlets throughout markets, making them more convenient for some shoppers.
