101 children of Synovus staffers receive $112,500 in scholarship cash

Regional bank Synovus Financial Corp., parent company of Columbus Bank and Trust, has announced its Jack Parker Scholarship recipients for 2017. There are 101 scholarships this year, awarding a grand total of $112,500.
The scholarships, which go to students of Synovus employees in its five-state Southeast footprint, are named in honor of the late Jack B. Parker, who worked 44 years at the banking company. “Jack’s enthusiastic attitude, keen sense of duty, and good heart were evident throughout his career,” the company said Thursday in a release.
The scholarship money is raised through a variety of fund-raising activities and employee donations. Launched in 1988, the program is managed by the Jack B. Parker Foundation to help children of employees who do well academically, show leadership skills and become involved in their communities. The bank said more than $2 million in scholarship money has been raised through the years.
This year, the top Jack Parker Scholar is Peyton Good of Smiths Station, Ala. He is the son of Penny Good, a retail market manager at the CB&T and Synovus main officeon Broadway in Columbus. The student is a senior finance major at Auburn University with a 4.0 grade-point average.
Synovus, headquartered in downtown Columbus, oversees about $31 billion in assets through its 248 bank offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.
Of the 101 scholarship recipients, here are the 40 students in the Chattahoochee Valley area to receive education money:
▪ Ryan Bankston
▪ Thomas Boyd
▪ Olivia Brookins
▪ Ethan Calhoun
▪ Preston Campbell
▪ John-Wesley Carlson
▪ Riley Carlson
▪ Erin Dansby
▪ Taylor Ferrell
▪ Gracen Fraser
▪ Lindsey Giglio
▪ Peyton Good
▪ Ethan Hardin
▪ Kaysen Holt
▪ Sarah Jones
▪ Allie Kelley
▪ Trent Kelley
▪ Jordan Lipp
▪ Rachel Mobley
▪ Brendle Moyer
▪ Virginia Mullin
▪ Anudeep Makirikanti
▪ Molly McCune
▪ Allison Nobles
▪ Autumn Nobles
▪ Caitlyn Oldenburg
▪ Emily Pease
▪ Gregory Pridgen
▪ Abby Remond
▪ Elizabeth Redmon
▪ Skylar Scott
▪ Chad Silvani
▪ Destin Smith
▪ Sarah Smith
▪ Elizabeth Steelmon
▪ Arushi Tandon
▪ Caroline Wellborn
▪ Abby Williams
▪ Ashton Williams
▪ Madison Wood
