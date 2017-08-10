Largest car wash company in world buys Columbus-based Goo-Goo

Lamar Beck took over the Alabama car wash company started by his father, R.D. Beck, in 1970, then purchased the Goo-Goo Car Wash in Columbus two years later. He began expanding the company from there. Beck, shown here in August 2013 at the Goo-Goo on Gateway Road, sold the Columbus company to IMO Car Wash Group, a private British firm that is the largest car wash operator in the world. -- Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com