Largest car wash company in world buys Columbus-based Goo-Goo

The Goo-Goo Car Wash company that has been headquartered in Columbus and operated locally by the same family since 1972 has gone international.
A privately owned British firm called IMO Car Wash Group, which markets itself as “The World’s No. 1 Car Wash,” acquired the Columbus company about two weeks ago, Shera Hamler, who handles human resources at Goo-Goo, said Thursday. She didn’t release financial details of the acquisition.
“We kept everything the same in terms of our people,” she said. “As of right now, we’re staying the same ... In terms of our locations here and any locations that fall under Goo-Goo, they will remain the same. Nothing will change.”
That means the humorous Goo-Goo name will live on following IMO’s purchase of the company from Lamar Beck, a Columbus resident who in 1970 took over a Guntersville, Ala.-based car wash company founded a quarter-century earlier by his father R.D. Beck. The son purchased the Goo-Goo Car Wash in Columbus in 1972, with it on the one-time site of a popular former Columbus restaurant and drive-in called Goo-Goo. He kept the funny name and began expanding from there.
Hamler said Lamar Beck retired at the time of the company’s sale to IMO. He could not be reached Thursday for comment. The low-key completion of the purchase by IMO also was intentional, she said.
“It was very private, mainly because we want people to know that the name, the business will stay the same,” Hamler said. “It will continue on as Mr. Beck kept things and ran things.”
The Goo-Goo website lists 41 locations in six states — Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas. The bulk of them are in Alabama, which has 15 car washes, and in Georgia, which has 14 outlets. The Columbus locations are on Mercury Drive, Whitesville Road and Gateway Road. They all are 3 Minute Express Wash outlets.
IMO was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, a suburb of London. The company has grown to nearly 840 car washes in 15 countries, with more than 320 in Germany, about 280 in the United Kingdom, and the rest spread throughout Europe, Australia and the U.S. It washes more than 35 million vehicles a year, according to its LinkedIn page, “offering a high quality, fast wash with attended service at a great value.”
Three years ago, IMO was itself acquired by TDR Capital, a British private equity group headquartered in London.
The Goo-Goo Car Wash name, according to the Goo-Goo website, originated from comedy radio broadcasts in the 1930s, with ventriloquist Joe Penner ending his shows by saying, “Wanna buy a duck?” He had a duck beside him that would reply, “Goo-Goo.” Cartoon great Mel Blanc was the voice of the Goo-Goo duck, the site says.
“We decided to keep the name Goo-Goo and use it in our advertising,” Lamar Beck is quoted on the website. “It’s been pretty successful for us.”
