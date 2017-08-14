Columbus-area hospice and home health facilities take Kindred name

More than two years after purchasing Gentiva Health Services in a $1.8 billion deal, Kindred Healthcare has changed the name of the Gentiva facilities in Columbus and Phenix City to its own.
The new name, announced Monday, means that Gentiva Home Health becomes Kindred at Home, while Gentiva Hospice is now Kindred Hospice.
Kindred (formerly Gentiva) operates three hospice facilities in the Columbus area. They are at 100 Brookstone Centre Parkway and 8301 Franciscan Woods Drive in Columbus, and at 3615 South Railroad St. in Phenix City. The home health facilities are at 1921 Whittlesey Road in Columbus and 5009 Riverchase Drive in Phenix City.
“Our management, ownership and staff have not changed,” April Powell, marketing manager of sales in Columbus and Phenix city, said in an email. “We have served the area since 1979 and we will continue to strive to provide the quality care our residents deserve and expect.”
Atlanta-based Gentiva Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kindred, which is headquartered in Louisville, Ky., and a Fortune 500 company. Kindred reported a $409 million loss on revenues of $1.5 billion in the quarter ending June 30. Through the first six months of 2017, its loss is $414.8 million on revenues of just over $3 billion.
As of June 30, Kindred employed about 88,100 people at its 2,540 locations in 45 states, including 81 long-term acute care hospitals, 19 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 19 sub-acute units, 614 Kindred at Home home health, hospice and non-medical home care sites, 102 inpatient rehabilitation units (hospital-based), and contract rehabilitation service businesses which served 1,705 non-affiliated sites. It has been ranked one of Fortune magazine’s “Most Admired Healthcare Companies” for eight years.
The completion of Gentiva’s acquisition by Kindred was announced on Feb. 2, 2015. The $1.8 billion purchase included the assumption of Gentiva’s debt.
Comments