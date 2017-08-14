Columbus native becomes president of local market at SunTrust

Atlanta-based SunTrust Banks said Monday it has put new leadership in place in the Columbus market and in its South Georgia market that includes Columbus.
Columbus native Jerry Coleman, who has worked with SunTrust for 35 years, becomes president of what the bank calls the Greater-Columbus Market. Matt Greer, with SunTrust for 16 years, is now president of the South Georgia Market that includes Columbus, Macon, Warner Robins, Albany and Douglas.
“Both Matt and Jerry have deep experience in advising clients and helping them develop strategies to unlock growth for their businesses,” Allison Dukes, SunTrust’s Commercial and Business Banking executive, said in a statement. “These new roles are a reflection of their dedication to our client-first culture, and our purpose of ‘Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being.’ Together, they will play a significant role in leading the local teams and delivering the capabilities of our full suite of industry expertise.”
Aside from being president of the Columbus market, Coleman also will retain his job as head of private wealth management in the health-care specialty sector, the company said. He has spent more than 20 years in various roles with the bank in Columbus. He is a graduate of Presbyterian College and Auburn University, earning a master’s degree in business administration from the latter school.
A native of Perry, Ga., Greer most recently served as market president in Douglas. He has been in banking nearly two decades and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.
“He has deep experience in building teams focused on helping commercial banking clients achieve smart growth and leveraging the competitive advantage of SunTrust’s unique ‘One Team’ approach,” the bank said of Greer in its news release.
SunTrust serves the Southeast and Middle Atlantic areas of the U.S., overseeing a total of $207 billion in assets and deposits of $160 billion. In Columbus, it is the third-largest financial institution behind Synovus Financial Corp., parent company of Columbus Bank and Trust. Synovus commands just over 64 percent of market share, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., followed by Wells Fargo and its nearly 13 percent, and the 10.2 percent of SunTrust. It drops off from there, with Regions Bank having 2.3 percent of the market.
