Small businesses need financing to survive and thrive. A workshop is coming up Aug. 24 in Columbus to discuss alternative financing. Registration is required. -- Photo by Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

Need cash? Free event to discuss alternative business financing

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

August 15, 2017 12:58 PM

The lifeblood of any business is cash, be it for a start-up, continuing operations or expansion.

With that in mind, the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center in Columbus has a deal for you — in fact, it’s free.

The center, along with United Midwest Savings Bank and the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, has lined up a “Small Business Alternative Financing” workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 24. It will take place at the chamber, 1200 6th Ave., inside the Saunders Board Room.

The gist of the two-hour session is that traditional loans are not always accessible or even the best source of money for a small business, the SBDC says. Financial experts will discuss funding options at the event, including U.S. Small Business Administration 504 and 7(a) loans, as well as NOW Accounts.

While there is no charge for the workshop, registration is required. To do so, visit online at https://www.georgiasbdc.org/small-business-financing-forum/. Those needing more information should contact the Columbus SBDC at 706-569-2651 or via email at columbus@georgiasbdc.org.

The SBDC said the workshop is funded through sponsorship by DeGraff, Ohio-based United Midwest Savings Bank and the SBA.

