TSYS signs agreement with National Golf Course Owners Association

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

August 16, 2017 11:15 AM

Credit-card and payment processor TSYS said Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the National Golf Course Owners Association.

The Charleston, S.C.-based association is a trade organization for those who own and operate golf courses across the United States. Its members include daily-fee, semi-private, private and resort courses.

“The goal of this partnership is to provide golf course owners a reliable and reputable option for processing payments,” Jay Karen, the association’s chief executive officer said in a statement. “The NGCOA understands the challenges operators face in navigating the payment processing world and we’re proud to align with a company where we can work together for the benefit of the golf course owner.”

Columbus-based TSYS does business in 13 countries, employing 11,500 people. It processed more than 25.5 billion transactions last year.

