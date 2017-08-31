Report: Job growth limited to urban New Hampshire counties

A new analysis of the New Hampshire economy says job growth in the state's most urban counties has been much higher than expected in recent years, while rural counties have seen virtually no economic growth.
The report by the New Hampshire Center for Public Policy Studies says virtually all job growth in the past three years has occurred in Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford counties. Rockingham County alone was responsible for almost 40 percent of the state's job gains and population increases during that time.
Economist Greg Bird says the trend is not surprising given that most of the state's population and employers are clustered in those four counties, but the level of economic activity is higher than anticipated.
