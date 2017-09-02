No decision yet on who gets Trump's pledge of disaster aid

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward.

The Rapids at Riverfront Place is a $52 million apartment and mixed-use building being built by the W.C. Bradley Company along the Chattahoochee River in Columbus. The Rapids at Riverfront Place is the first piece of a multi-phase development on nearly 7.5 acres of prime Columbus real estate. The initial phase, which will include a park open to public use, will occupy less than 2.5 acres of the tract that the company acquired in 2003. There will be 226 apartments —the first of which could be available late next year — in the 414,000-square foot mixed-use building, in addition to one restaurant and retail space.