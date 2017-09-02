SBA assistance available to Idaho nonprofits

Federal officials say certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible for low-interest disaster loans following President Donald Trump's disaster declaration due to heavy flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred earlier this year.
U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon announced Friday that private nonprofits in Blaine, Camas, Custer, Elmore and Gooding counties qualify for disaster assistance.
Nonprofits interested in applying for the loans should contact the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. The SBA may loan up to $2 million to nonprofits to repair or replace damaged real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The SBA is also offering loans for economy injury.
Applications for property damage are due Oct. 26. The application deadline for economic injury is May 28, 2018.
