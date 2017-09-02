Business

September 2, 2017 11:27 AM

SBA assistance available to Idaho nonprofits

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

Federal officials say certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible for low-interest disaster loans following President Donald Trump's disaster declaration due to heavy flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred earlier this year.

U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon announced Friday that private nonprofits in Blaine, Camas, Custer, Elmore and Gooding counties qualify for disaster assistance.

Nonprofits interested in applying for the loans should contact the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. The SBA may loan up to $2 million to nonprofits to repair or replace damaged real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The SBA is also offering loans for economy injury.

Applications for property damage are due Oct. 26. The application deadline for economic injury is May 28, 2018.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Blue Devils cheer with their team Fat Heads 2:05

Blue Devils cheer with their team Fat Heads

Pause
Shannon Phillips talks about addiction recovery 2:43

Shannon Phillips talks about addiction recovery

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse 2:35

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse

What's a balloon meister? Find out here. 1:22

What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

Alabama football fans in Phenix City show their spirit 1:18

Alabama football fans in Phenix City show their spirit

Animal Control pulls dog from Chattahoochee River 1:01

Animal Control pulls dog from Chattahoochee River

File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014. 5:07

File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014.

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would 'light up a room' 2:40

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’ 0:40

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

  • Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward.

    The Rapids at Riverfront Place is a $52 million apartment and mixed-use building being built by the W.C. Bradley Company along the Chattahoochee River in Columbus. The Rapids at Riverfront Place is the first piece of a multi-phase development on nearly 7.5 acres of prime Columbus real estate. The initial phase, which will include a park open to public use, will occupy less than 2.5 acres of the tract that the company acquired in 2003. There will be 226 apartments —the first of which could be available late next year — in the 414,000-square foot mixed-use building, in addition to one restaurant and retail space.

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward.

View more video

Business