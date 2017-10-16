Free event by exec who worked with ‘Hunger Games,’ ‘Blind Side,’ more

Columbus-area residents who want to learn more about Georgia’s $9.5 billion film industry should make plans to attend a free event Tuesday evening at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts downtown.
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of Film, Music and Digital Entertainment for Georgia, will be discussing the topic at 7 p.m. as part of Columbus State University’s Speaker Series. It takes place inside the RiverCenter’s 450-seat Legacy Hall. The venue is at 900 Broadway.
Thomas will talk about the future of Georgia’s Hollywood-esque film industry, which has ramped up dramatically in recent years to make the state one of the top sites for movie and TV program productions in the world. In 2016 alone, there were 320 productions in Georgia, which included AMC cable network’s popular series, “The Walking Dead,” the Netflix suspense thriller, “Stranger Things,” and various Marvel blockbuster movies.
An Atlanta native, Lee is a graduate of Marist School and the University of Georgia’s radio, TV and film program, also earning a master’s degree in film studies from Georgia State University, according to her official bio on the state website. After entering the Tisch School of the Arts doctoral program in cinema studios at New York University, she worked for the Brooklyn Arts council.
Lee returned to Atlanta in 1996 to become a project manager for the Georgia Film and Videotape Office, then served as a location specialist for the office for a dozen years. She became director of the film division in 2010, then was promoted a year later to her current top executive position.
During her time with the state, she has worked on various popular movie projects shot in Georgia. Those include “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Blind Side,” “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” the remake of “Footloose,” “Fast Five,” “The Conspirator,” and “Zombieland.”
For more information on the Speaker Series event, call 706-507-8614.
