Business

If you’ve had a great time at LongHorn in Columbus, thank Bob Swigonski

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

October 20, 2017 2:00 PM

If you’ve had a great dining experience at LongHorn Steakhouse on Macon Road, you might want to thank Bob Swigonski.

The managing partner of the 3201 Macon Road restaurant has been recognized by the chain’s parent company, Darden Restaurants, with Swigonski receiving “Diamond Club” status.

That means the restaurauteur is committed to serving guests at the “highest level, while making a difference in the lives of guests and team members, as well as in his community,” the company said.

Swigonski is among 25 managing partners out of the nearly 500 LongHorn Steakhouse locations in North America to garner the recognition.

“Bob illustrates what LongHorn Steakhouse is about: passion, enthusiasm, and pride,” Todd Burrowes, LongHorn Steakhouse president, said in a statement. “He is an inspiration to our team members, leading by example to deliver LongHorn’s signature guest service to every guest, while creating a welcoming and inviting atmosphere.”

