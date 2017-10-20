Columbus real-estate people get awards from medical office owner

A Wisconsin-based real-estate investment trust that focuses on medical-oriented properties has recognized a Columbus company and a local real-estate broker for their exceptional work.
Physicians Realty Trust recently presented a Customer Service Award to TLC Property Management in Columbus and the VTS All Star Award to KW Commercial broker Jack Hayes of Columbus.
Milwaukee, Wisc.-based Physicians Realty Trust owns 13 medical office buildings in Columbus and Phenix City. Overall, it has a $3 billion portfolio of 262 medical properties in 30 states, encompassing 12.5 million square feet of space.
“We appreciate the dedication of the TLC Property Management team and our leasing partner Jack Hayes,” David Domres, vice president of property management with Physicians Realty Trust, said in a statement. “We are happy to recognize their expertise through the Customer Service Award and the VTS (View the Space) All Star Award, which recognizes excellence, creativity, and leadership throughout the management, leasing, and capital improvement process.”
