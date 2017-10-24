AT&T says high-speed fiber internet service is now available in parts of Columbus. --
Business

See if your area of Columbus is offering fast AT&T Fiber internet

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

October 24, 2017 2:20 PM

AT&T says it has upgraded its internet offerings in Columbus, with its fiber network allowing a high-speed connection of 1 gigabit.

The caveat is that the ultra-fast service is available in only “parts” of the city, the company said, with “initial availability limited to select areas.”

To see if your neighborhood of Columbus has the gigabit service, go online to https://www.att.com/internet/. Then hit the check availability tab, which will require you to enter your home address.

Columbus is one of 61 metro areas now offering AT&T Fiber, the telecom operator said, with plans to raise that to 75 markets. When that goal is reached by 2019, it said, the fiber internet service will reach 12.5 million locations.

“High-speed internet has quickly become a preferred way to access information and communicate,” Georgia State Rep. Richard Smith said in a statement. “I am glad to see this investment from AT&T, and am certain that the increased ability to tout Columbus’ connectivity to fiber Internet further strengthens the reputation of our community.”

AT&T said it has pumped more than $5 billion into its wireless and wired networks in Georgia between 2014 and 2016.

The company’s AT&T Internet 1000 service, which uses only a fiber network, is offered at $70 per month for customers bundling another service with it on a single bill, the company said, or $80 a month without the bundle. It said no extra monthly fees are charged with a 12-month contract.

