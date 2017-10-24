TSYS posts profit of $123 million, cuts debt by another $175 million

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

TSYS announced Tuesday afternoon their goal of raising $1,250,001 for the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley during a celebration and kickoff rally. The event featured performances by the Shaw High School cheerleaders(shown here holding placards with the goal) and drum line,carnival games,food, music and presentations from United Way partner agencies. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video to find out more from today's event on the main lawn at TSYS’ downtown campus.