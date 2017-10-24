TSYS posts profit of $123 million, cuts debt by another $175 million

Global credit-card and payment processor TSYS continued to rack up revenues and cut its debt load in the third quarter, with the Columbus-based company reporting Tuesday a profit of $123.1 million on total revenues of $1.2 billion.
The profit, or net income, was more than 44 percent higher than the $85.3 million posted in the same July through September period of 2016. A year ago, the firm saw total revenues of $1.1 billion.
“We delivered another outstanding quarter driven by the growth in our consolidated and segment operating income margins over 2016 that exceeded our expectations,” TSYS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Troy Woods said in a statement. “Our strong organic revenue growth reflects the exceptional execution of our strategic goals as we remain focused on delivering outstanding performance across our company.”
Woods also commented that progress was made on both the debt and stock repurchase fronts. The company bought back 400,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $27.6 million, a move that makes outstanding shares held by investors more valuable.
TSYS also lightened its debt load by another $175 million during the quarter, on top of the $225 million it has already paid down this year. Altogether over the last six quarters, the firm has slashed its debt by $800 million. It continues to quickly pay down the money it borrowed for the largest acquisition in the company’s history — its $2.35 billion purchase of merchant specialty firm TransFirst, which was completed on April 1, 2016.
“Our third-quarter outperformance and fourth quarter outlook allow us to increase our revenue and earnings per share guidance for 2017,” Woods said.
The company now projects that it will post diluted earnings per share of $2.43 for the full year, which would be an increase of 40 percent over 2016. Total revenues are forecast to reach $4.89 billion this year, amounting to a year-over-year gain of 17 percent.
Breaking down the first nine months of 2017, TSYS reported a profit, or net income, of just under $344 million, a 40-percent gain over the $245.7 million it posted in the January through September period of 2016. That came from total revenues of $3.6 billion, which is 20 percent higher than the $3 billion it brought in a year ago.
TSYS went public with its quarterly release after the stock markets’ close Tuesday. In trading leading up to the report, shares rose 3 cents to $68.18 on the New York Stock Exchange. That’s not far off the stock’s 52-week high of $70.62 per share. The past year’s low is $47.01 per share.
Other financial and operational highlights for TSYS in the quarter include:
▪ Traditional accounts on file rose 10 percent, while total card and payment transactions were 8.6 percent higher. Those increases are record highs, the company said.
▪ The firm’s Merchant Solutions business line set records for net revenue and adjusted oeprating income.
▪ Netspend, the company’s prepaid card subsidiary, signed Kroger, the largest grocery company in the U.S., to a distribution contract, while also expanding its agreement with Walmart. Netspend also renewed a contract with Speedway, the third-largest convenience store chain in the nation.
▪ Netspend also launched its demand deposit account product line, opening more than 100,000 accounts. Customers can access money in their demand deposit accounts at any time without waiting periods.
Headquartered in downtown Columbus, TSYS employs about 11,500 people around the world, with roughly 4,800 of those working in Columbus. The firm has a presence in 13 countries. In 2016 alone, it processed more than 25.5 billion transactions.
