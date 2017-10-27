The Georgia Department of Labor operates the Columbus Career Center at 700 Veterans Parkway. -- Photo by Tony Adams
Business

Columbus metro area jobless rate drops to 4.9 percent in September

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

October 27, 2017 12:05 PM

The Columbus metro area unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in September, compared to 5.7 percent in August, the Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday.

That compares to a rate of 6.6 percent in September of last year.

The decline in the Columbus rate came despite the local area losing 100 jobs, most in the leisure and hospitality sector. However, overall employment increased by just over 1,600 from August to September, meaning that many people landed work at companies needing to fill positions.

“When you look at the full picture and take the numbers in context, the metro Columbus economy continues to do well,” Georgia Labor Commission Mark Butler said in a statement. “Seeing the number of jobs increase is always a good indicator. However, seeing the number of employed Georgians increase is the ultimate positive result.”

The Columbus-area job total now stands at 121,000, which is down by 100 positions from one year ago. Unemployment claims in the local area fell by 522, or 15.8 percent, from August to September.

Last week, the labor department reported that Georgia’s overall unemployment rate in September was 4.5 percent. This week, it was revised slightly higher to 4.7 percent.

Here are the September 2017 unemployment rates for Georgia’s metro areas:

▪ Gainesville — 3.5 percent

▪ Savannah — 3.9 percent

▪ Atlanta — 4 percent

▪ Athens — 4.1 percent

▪ Valdosta — 4.2 percent

▪ Augusta — 4.4 percent

▪ Warner Robins — 4.4 percent

▪ Hinesville — 4.6 percent

▪ Rome — 4.7 percent

▪ Macon — 4.8 percent

▪ Columbus — 4.9 percent

▪ Dalton — 5 percent

▪ Albany — 5.1 percent

▪ Brunswick — 5.5 percent

