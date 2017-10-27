Coldwell Banker and CSU partnership to give agents a digital boost

A partnership between the Coldwell Banker affiliate in Columbus — Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis — and Columbus State University aims to give real-estate agents a boost in the critical area of digital marketing and customer interaction.
The partnership between the company and CSU’s Department of Communications will focus on providing social and digital media “best-practices training” for qualified agents in what is being called an internship. The university also plans to offer specialized on-site training for agents.
“We see this as an opportunity to serve both our agents and our clients better, all while making an investment in an invaluable community resource such as CSU. It’s a win-win,” the Coldwell Banker affiliate broker and co-owner Doug Duncan said in a statement.
“We’ve made our core mission as a company to bring quantifiable value to the agents that chose to be a part of our team, and give to them the tools to serve our clients and the community at an extremely high level,” the company’s director of operations, Paul Fincher, said in a statement.
Coldwell Banker - Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis currently has about 140 agents in its ranks. Selections for the collaboration with CSU will be based on academics and performance, the company said. Good standing in the community, required skill levels and interviews with a CSU faculty chair are part of the qualification process.
“This internship opportunity embodies the Department of Communication’s mission to provide ‘Leadership through Service and Learning,’” Danna Gibson, chair of CSU’s communication department, said in a statement.
Chris Robinson, director of the Nonprofit and Civic Engagement Center at CSU, touched on part of the emphasis that the real-estate internship participants will find as they move through the training and other services offered with the partnership.
“Being in a relationship-based business like selling property ... interaction is key,” he said. “It’s more than selling a house, it’s more than sending a student to type a lot of stuff or to shoot a lot of video. It’s about telling compelling stories and providing compelling content.”
