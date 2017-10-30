Dollar Tree constructing another store in the Columbus market

The dollar store wars are continuing to expand in the Columbus market, with fast-growing Dollar Tree having yet another store on the drawing board locally.
Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, which already has eight locations in Columbus and Phenix City combined, is about to break ground on another outlet at 3610 Melrich Ave. That’s adjacent to the Walmart Supercenter on Victory Drive and just behind an Advance Auto Parts store. A rival Dollar General is one street over at the corner of Victory Drive and Marathon Drive.
A city building permit dated Oct. 23 shows that owner DT Retail Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Dollar Tree, is having the new store constructed by Vision Contractors Inc. The permit is valued at just under $1.2 million.
The combined Dollar Tree and Family Dollar presence in the local market now numbers more than two dozen. Dollar Tree purchased Family Dollar in 2015, then sold off more than 300 outlets to Dollar General last year.
Dollar General, meanwhile, has nearly two dozen locations in Columbus, Phenix City, Harris County and the Smiths, Ala., area. Its most recent addition came in August, with a newly constructed store making its debut on Milgen Road.
The dollar-store format has experienced explosive growth across the United States, with the smaller retailers expanding their merchandise base to include food products, making them a small grocery store. That added convenience is credited with helping them compete much better against the massive Walmart Supercenters, which some consumers find too large and overwhelming. Thus, Walmart has been expanding its grocery store-only format called Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Dollar Tree now operates more than 14,500 stores across the U.S. and in Canada under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General has about 14,000 stores nationwide.
Comments