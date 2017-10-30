Whether you’re a Houston Astros fan or not, the stolen base by centerfielder Cameron Maybin during the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers sealed the deal for Taco Bell offering customers a free Doritos Locos taco from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. --
Business

Taco Bell giving away Doritos Locos tacos on Wednesday

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

October 30, 2017 1:17 PM

If you’re in the vicinity of a Taco Bell eatery Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the chain is inviting you to stop in to “steal” a free Doritos Locos taco. It’s courtesy of a stolen base during the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The freebie is part of a promotion by Taco Bell, which pledged tacos for “all of America” if a player swiped a base during the World Series.

That did occur in the 11th inning of the second game of the series in L.A., with Astros centerfielder Cameron Maybin coming through “in the crunch with the stolen base heard ’round the world,” the chain said. Houston won that game 7-6 in extra innings.

There is a limit of one taco per person at participating locations while supplies last, Taco Bell said.

The Astros — following a thrilling 13-12 victory over the Dodgers Sunday night — now lead Los Angeles 3 games to 2 in the World Series, which now heads back to California. Game 6 is scheduled Tuesday night, with Game 7 on Wednesday if necessary.

