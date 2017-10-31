As share price surges, Aflac soon could be considering stock split

On Wednesday, it will have been three months since Aflac stock closed above $80 per share for the first time this year.
And the Columbus-based company known for its quacky duck advertising campaign has piled on from there, reaching $85.70 per share on the New York Stock Exchange last Thursday, marking a 52-week trading high.
A natural question for both investors in the supplemental insurance firm’s stock and casual observers who follow the company’s progress: Is the time possibly nearing for Aflac shares to be split in two, which (for example) would take one $80 share and break it into two $40 shares, doubling the number in the hands of stockholders.
“One of the things that we always have on our radar is anything that we ought to be doing from what we call corporate finance,” Aflac Chief Financial Officer Fred Crawford said in an interview as the firm was releasing its third-quarter earnings report a week ago.
Crawford reiterated the general criteria that Aflac Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Amos has laid out, and that is a stock split will be taken under consideration after shares have been trading at $75 for at least six months.
“Very importantly, he said that is the time we would think more seriously about the concept, including most importantly, talking to our board of directors who governs over these types of things, including dividends to shareholders,” Crawford said.
Should the stock markets hold their ground — and there is no reason for now to suggest otherwise — that moment of “serious” contemplation of a split will come in one more month, specifically on Dec. 8. That’s because Aflac shares have not closed below $75.20 per share since a warm summer day on June 8. The stock then reached $80.89 per share on Aug. 1.
Crawford said he and others in the company are not in a position to “commit to anything or comment on anything” other than what Amos has said publicly about prospects of a stock split, which last occurred at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders in May.
But the Aflac chief financial officer did say he believes the U.S. economy has the legs to continue the growth that would keep stock markets stable overall and on a bull’s run rather than dipping into the jaws and teeth of a bear. That would portend well for Aflac’s shares continuing to show strength based on the company’s financial results and future earnings estimates, which as usual are higher for all of 2017.
“I think a good portion of the (upward) movement in the stock market has been on fundamentals, and that is the U.S. economy is running at a very high level, while unemployment has come down to really what I would call more normal employment levels, meaning we’re arguably at a near full employment dynamic,” said Crawford, noting some firms are finding it difficult to hire people with the required skill sets.
“The U.S. is running hot on fundamentals, good solid economic conditions,” Crawford continued. “Interest rates remain low, companies are reinvesting back into their business models and adding jobs. Small business formation has come back.”
As for tax reform measures proposed by Republican lawmakers in Congress, the Aflac executive believes that the benefits from such a “booster shot” to the U.S. economy are possibly already priced into the markets. The American economy also is faring better than other countries around the world, he said.
“So we attract a lot of investment from outside the country as well,” he said. “All of those things are good fundamentals which suggests there’s a level of sustainability in the market. Having said that, it’s like any capital market’s dynamic, and that is when there’s been several years now of a run-up in the market, you have to be cautious to how much legs the market has as we go forward.”
For the record, Aflac shares closed up 6 cents Tuesday at $83.69. That’s a nearly 26 percent increase in the stock’s value since touching a 52-week low of $66.50 on Feb. 2.
