Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Mark Jones announces new restaurant concept in Uptown

Mark Jones announces new restaurant concept in Uptown

Great Wolf Lodge brings a family resort to LaGrange

Great Wolf Lodge brings a family resort to LaGrange

Truck plows into through bike path in New York, killing multiple people

Truck plows into through bike path in New York, killing multiple people

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Former LPGA golfer Annika Sorenstam gives golf tips at CSU

Former LPGA golfer Annika Sorenstam gives golf tips at CSU

Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive

Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

'Crawl the Hall' event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Chuck Williams chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

New Mark Jones restaurant opens its doors in downtown Columbus

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

November 01, 2017 2:58 PM

The newest restaurant in downtown Columbus opened its doors Wednesday without any advance notice.

The Poultry Company, formerly PHILLY-osophy The Art of Cheesesteak, served its first fried chicken and a pretty good crowd showed up, said chef and owner Mark Jones.

“We had a pretty decent little crowd and fed about 60 people,” Jones said about 2:30 p.m. after the lunch rush tapered off. “That’s not too bad for opening the doors and not telling anybody.”

The fried chicken recipe is the same as Mark’s Pies and Thighs, a chicken and pizza restaurant in Cataula. That restaurant was a 2017 Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Reader’s Choice winner for Best Fried Chicken along with Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant and Publix.

Jones owned PHILLY-osophy before closing it for remodeling and rebranding in late July. He announced the new concept in mid-September.

The Poultry Company will be open Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.

Jones also owns Smoke Bourbon and BBQ, Black Cow and Plucked Up Chicken and Biscuits in downtown Columbus. In addition to Mark’s Pies and Thighs, he owns two Ready, Steak, Go takeout restaurants, Mark’s City Grill and Hunter’s Pub in Harris County.

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

    TSYS announced Tuesday afternoon their goal of raising $1,250,001 for the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley during a celebration and kickoff rally. The event featured performances by the Shaw High School cheerleaders(shown here holding placards with the goal) and drum line,carnival games,food, music and presentations from United Way partner agencies. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for video to find out more from today's event on the main lawn at TSYS’ downtown campus.

