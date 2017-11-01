Restaurant opens with a ‘fusion of European and American flavors’

Morten’s at Old Town, a fine-dining restaurant that its owner describes as a “fusion of European and American flavors and techniques,” has quietly opened its doors for lunch in north Columbus, with dinner hours expected to begin next Tuesday.
The 2,800-square-foot restaurant is located at 3580 Massee Lane in the Old Town development near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Williams Road. It is in a commercial area of the mixed-use neighborhood that is a blend of retail, service, medical and food establishments.
The chef and owner of Morten’s at Old Town is Morten Wulff, a native of Copenhagen, Denmark. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of Copehnagen in 1985, he traveled the world, creating, cooking and serving dishes at hotels, restaurants and private clubs before landing in Columbus. Aside from spending more than a decade at Green Island Country Club, Wulff also was the chef at the Chattahoochee River Club for about 15 years.
Despite opening initially for lunch, with dinner hours coming soon, Morten’s at Old Town is already gaining fans, according to comments on its Facebook page.
“Had lunch here today and it was absolutely fantastic! The food is amazing and I love the interior! The employees are so professional and great with customers, definitely make you feel extremely welcome,” remarked Stephani Alsop.
Said Poppy Montalvo: “Superb menu and excellent food. I had grilled trout, mashed potatoes and green beans. For dessert I had petite doughnuts. All was perfectly prepared. If I could I’d give them six stars.”
The menu at Morten’s, according to Wulff’s Facebook and Yelp pages indicate that it will include dishes such as Mediterranean chicken on Lebanese couscous with artichokes, olives, caper berries, rosemary sauce and grilled chorizo, as well as seared crab cake on pineapple risotto with lemon oil and micro greens. There’s also chili-rubbed tuna loin with sundried tomato polenta cake and balsamic reduction.
“Almost everything is made from scratch in house,” a restaurant description says. “The menu has no boundaries as Chef Morten Wulff believes in creating dishes from his current inspirations. Guests can expect a menu that changes frequently.”
Construction on the 300-acre Old Town mixed-use development began in 2013 with construction of single-family homes, apartments and retail space around an old-fashioned town square. A Birmingham, Ala.-based company recently said it plans to construction an upscale senior living complex on the property.
Long-term elements of Old Town, which has the designation of “Southern Living-Inspired Community,” include a large swath of commercial space across from the property and fronting Veterans Parkway. Woodruff Company executives who manage the development have said the possibilities include a supermarket, more restaurants and other small businesses.
Contact Morten’s at Old Town at 762-524-7079.
