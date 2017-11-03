Turkey's coast guard find bodies of 2 crew on sunken vessel

Business

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's coast guard says rescuers have found the bodies of two crew members of a cargo ship that sunk in the Black Sea, off the coast of Istanbul.

A statement said divers located the bodies on Friday in the wreck of the Turkish-flagged Bilal Bal.

The 78-meter (256-foot) vessel, which had 10 crew members aboard, disappeared on Wednesday after issuing a distress signal. The search for the other missing crew members was continuing.

The ship was transporting iron ore from the port of Gemlik, in the Sea of Marmara, to the Turkish Black Sea port of Eregli.

