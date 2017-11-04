India exhibition seeks to gain investment in food industry

Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev, right, Indian Minister for Food Processing Industry Harsimrat Kaur Badal, center, and her junior minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, second left, stir "Khichdi" at World Food India exhibition in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. India's top chefs on Saturday poured 800 kilograms

1,760 pounds) of rice and lentils into a giant pan on a sprawling New Delhi lawn as the country hosted an exhibition to attract foreign investment to its food processing industry. The delicacy, known as "khichdi," was slowly steamed as participants from 20 countries took part in the three-day exhibition.